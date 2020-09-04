Assisted living home provides hot air balloon rides to residents

CARTHAGE, Mo. — A woman in Carthage, Missouri, hopped into a hot air balloon to celebrate her birthday while staying safe during the pandemic.

Staff at Maple Tree Terrance Assisted Living hosted a balloon glow outside their building to help residents like Beverly Curry get outside to enjoy some fresh air.

Maple Tree administrator Christal Allen says many of their residents are unable to leave due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We overheard some of the lady residents talking over at the table, viewing on Facebook about all the hot air balloon glows going on and how they would like to go to one,” said Allen. “Because of COVID, of course, they can’t go anyplace, so we brought it to them.”

Curry was celebrating her 83rd birthday.