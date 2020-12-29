Assisted living facilities partner with pharmacies to deliver COVID-19 vaccine

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Workers and residents of long-term care facilities in Missouri are preparing to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Three local nursing homes and assisted living services said the number of residents willing to take the vaccine is over 90%, some even 100%.

“Our residents are just so ready to do something so they can actually be with their family members,” said Kathy McCrary, administrator of Joy Assisted Living.

Steve Edwards, CEO of CoxHealth, said hearing so many residents willing to take the vaccine will relieve many healthcare workers.

“Our highest risk population is nursing home and longterm care, if they represent 30% of the deaths, that means 30% of the most intense cases we’re dealing with come from nursing homes, and long term care facilities so that will ease some pressure on the healthcare system,” said Edwards.

Alecia Robinson, with Lakewood Senior Living, said they and Joy Assisted Living will be partnering with Walgreens to distribute the vaccine.

“We will just have Walgreens come in, set up just like a normal flu clinic or something like that, and we’ll make sure everybody’s socially distanced, of course, be able to take those vaccines,” said Robinson.

Fremont Senior Living said it’s not sure if it will be going with CVS or Walgreens to distribute the vaccination.

All three facilities don’t have an exact date of vaccination yet, but their residents are saying they are ready to put an end to the pain of not seeing their families.

“They said they have lived long, great lives, and this vaccine can give them just a little more time to experience whatever the new normal is, it will be great for them,” said Christy Kay, executive director of Fremont Senior Living.

Under the CVS program, approximately 100,000 Missourians will be vaccinated.

As of Dec. 28, CoxHealth has vaccinated 4000 employees and plans to have approximately 7000 vaccinated by the end of the week.

For more information about CVS’ vaccination plan and videos of their vaccination efforts around the country, visit here: https://cvshealth.com/newsroom/media-gallery-and-corporate-logos