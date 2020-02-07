Ashcroft Awards Summer Library Program Grant to Springfield-Greene County Library

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Springfield-Greene County Library has been awarded a grant of $10,000.

Jay Ashcroft, Missouri Secretary of State, announced the library as the receiver of the Summer Library Program Grant.

“Libraries play a vital role in providing learning opportunities to people of all ages,” Ashcroft said. “These grants help Missouri’s libraries provide educational programs during a time when many patrons, particularly younger ones, have a less structured environment.”

This grant is given to 80 different Missouri libraries to help them give more opportunities to young people and families to improve their reading skills. a total of $521,266 has been given to libraries throughout Missouri.

The library will use the grant to provide a Summer Reading to Go program that offers learning opportunities for children, teens and families.

These grants are funded by the Library Services and Technology Act through the U.S. Institute of Museum and Library Services.