Ash Grove Branch Library knitting club helps those in need

ASH GROVE, Mo. – A knitting and crocheting group comforts and clothes the homeless with donations.

In the back of the Ash Grove Branch Library, in the meeting room, a group known as Flying Needles has been working on crocheting and knitting projects together. The most recent project was creating hats, socks, and washcloths for the Veteran’s Homeless Shelter. They would be able to donate over 50 items to the shelter.

The ‘Needles’ in the name, Flying Needles, comes from the knitting and crochet needles, while the ‘Flying’ represents their speed.

“It’s relaxing for me. If you had a stressful day, the rhythm in what you are doing is relaxing,” says Renee Mallonee, the Librarian Assistant for the Ash Grove Branch Library.