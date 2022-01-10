Ash Grove announces new Police Chief

ASH GROVE, Mo. – The City of Ash Grove has selected a new Police Chief.

John Davis of Lamar, Missouri has been named Ash Grove Police Chief by Mayor Les Gardner and his board of aldermen.

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office has been providing additional support during recent months. Greene County Sheriff Jim Arnott was in attendance to offer support and assistance during the process. He said officer shortages have been affecting all departments, including his own.

“There is a shortage everywhere, but I think this town will show itself,” explained resident Caleb Smith. “Even as a community, it takes two. If we want this town to be successful and be an up-and-coming young town, we have to play our part too.”