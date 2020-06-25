As vacation spots close, natural spots grow in popularity

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A local swimming hole is gaining popularity this summer since COVID-19 restrictions caused the closing of many vacation spots.

Helen Vernor visited Crighton Access on June 24, but she says she isn’t the only one.

“Everybody comes here now,” said Vernor. “with COVID, we didn’t really have a lot to do, so pretty much everybody, all my friends, my family, all of us are here all the time.”

Francis Skalicky, with the Missouri Department of Conservation, says since this swimming hole is a popular spot this year, “crowding in an outdoor area can have the same effect as crowding in an indoor area.”

Skalicky asks the public to enjoy the area but to stay safe.

“It’s close to James River, it’s a good spot to canoe, good spot to go fishing,” said Skalicky. “All we ask is when people come here, that they recreate responsibly.”

Vernor says she and her family do their best to follow the rules.

“My family and my friends are in our area, and other people are in their own area, so we do still practice social distancing as much as we can when you’re at the river or the creek,” said Vernor.

For more information about the Crighton Access, click here.