“As I’ve said and told the kids, we’ll be back”; Fans celebrated the return of the Drury Lady Panthers

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– The Drury Lady Panthers returned home Saturday, March 27, after finishing as runners-up in the NCAA Divison II basketball tournament.

Even with the Lady Panthers’ loss, the school and fans wanted to celebrate the success of the season.

“We drove from Arkansas,” said Chase Worley, a Drury Alum. “I am from Fayetteville. It’s about a two-hour drive, but we drove two hours just to come support our girls.”

“They worked hard,” said Margaret Bishop, Lady Panther fan. ” You know, last year was last year. We want to make sure they know people appreciate all the time they put into it.”

“They’re going to realize really how special it is, what they did, and what they were able to overcome this year,” said Head Coach Amy Eagan.

Eagan says the team has been resilient throughout the season.

“Obviously, we’re disappointed,” said Eagan. “But we’re very proud.”

“They deserve all the credit they can get,” said Bishop. “They’re a tough team.”

“I love this team with my entire heart,” said Worley. “. It’s important for me to be here because they just need the support. Even the past couple of weeks, we’ve been seeing things from the NCAA of how the women are kind of treated differently than what the boys are. So, supporting our girls and lifting them up, even though they lost, they’re still the number 2 team in the nation and they deserve the best fans.”

Even though the team is saying goodbye to some seniors, they’re looking forward to next year.

“Nexxt year will be very interesting,” said Bishop. “We’ll see a lot of new faces on the team.”

“It’s just been a magical year, you know, and I think that’s the best way to explain it,” said Eagan. “As I’ve said and told the kids, we’ll be back.”