ArtFest will have a COVID-19 vaccination clinic

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A large vaccination effort will take place at one of the biggest events in Springfield.

After missing last year due to the pandemic, ArtFest is coming back to town May 1 through 2 and Jordan Valley Health Center plans to offer vaccinations to anyone that wants one.

Those who want a vaccination just have to show up between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Saturday, May 1, or from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, May 2.

Healthcare workers will offer the option between the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and the Pfizer.

Vaccination cards will be given with the date needed to come back for the second dose.

The unit will have 500 doses ready each day, but Robert Stephens, the coordinator of the Mobile Vaccination Unit, said they can get more if needed.

“Our purpose is to get shots in arms, protect people from COVID virus, that’s why we’re there,” said Stephens.

For the first time, ArtFest is requiring people to purchase tickets to attend. Those who want to get vaccinated and not attend ArtFest do not have to buy a $5 ticket.