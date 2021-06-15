Art Museum to feature first permanent sculpture by a female artist

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- The Springfield Art Museum will feature a sculpture by an emerging artist from Kansas.

The 3d sculpture created by Kansas artist Rebecca Hackemann is titled Visionary Sightseeing Binocular.

The statue is part of a larger exhibit, 4×4, that recognizes artists in all media who reside in four states, Missouri, Oklahoma, Arkansas, and Kansas.

“I am deeply honored and thankful to have my work represented in the collection of the Springfield Art Museum, first and foremost as an artist – for it is every artist’s dream to have their work preserved in this way – but also as a first-generation immigrant. It is time to diversify museum collections, and I am very happy and honored to be part of this process. I hope this work will give perspective to the evolution of this amazing Museum in Springfield that will soon go through another transformation,” said Hackemann.

Hackemann’s work is displayed on the stage on the outdoor amphitheater and is the first participatory sculpture to be installed at the museum.

The Art Museum says this is the first permanently established work on the museum ground by a woman.