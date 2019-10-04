Arsonist burns nine houses in Lebanon

LEBANON Mo. — Nine houses are damaged after an arsonist made their way through Lebanon this week and authorities are questioning the person they think is responsible.

Police said they have identified a person of interest who as of this morning, is in custody and is being questioned.

Police say that 28-year-old person of interest is a homeless man seen near the areas of these fires.

Cindy Johnson, a neighbor near this burned house in Lebanon, says people have been on edge.

“I would think someone in my house would need to stay awake at night,” Johnson said. “They were saying don’t go to work, don’t leave your house if you’re around them neighborhoods. I just hope they find the person, and I hope it gets solved.”

Each of the house fires began at the back of the home.

As of right now, nobody has been charged with a crime, as police continue to investigate who may be responsible.