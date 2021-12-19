Arson suspected following Wednesday’s Lawrence County fire

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo.– Four days after a large fire burned outside Aurora, the Aurora Rural Fire Protection District says the fire was set intentionally.

On December 15 at about 8:40 p.m., firefighting crews responded to a fire near State Highway P and Lawrence 2190 finding several acres of grass fields burning.

Aurora Rural Fire Protection District said nearly 700 round hay bales were destroyed along with about 50 acres of miscanthus grass.

No homes were damaged and no injuries were reported following the fire.

The suspected arson is under investigation by the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office.

