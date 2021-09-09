Arson suspect shot and killed

DIGGINS, Mo. – One man is dead after an “officer-involved shooting” Thursday.

The man was allegedly involved in two arsons and a stolen car earlier in the morning.

The suspect fled into a wooded area near a quarry outside Diggins and tried to hide in a tree stand.

He was then shot and killed. The “Sheriff’s Incident Response Team,” made up of officers from several counties including Lawerence, Grene, Webster, and Missouri State Highway Patrol, are investigating the scene and have not yet determined if the shooting was caused by the officer.