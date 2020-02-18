Arrest made in shooting of off-duty officer in Ferguson

FERGUSON, Mo. (AP) — The man suspected of shooting an off-duty police officer at a Walmart store in the St. Louis suburb of Ferguson is now in custody.

St. Louis County police spokesman Benjamin Granda on Tuesday confirmed the arrest. The suspect had been the subject of a manhunt since the shooting Sunday night.

The officer works for the police department in Calverton Park, which is near Ferguson, and was working a second job as a security guard at the store when he was shot by a suspected shoplifter.

A protective vest saved the officer, who has been released from the hospital.