Arrest made in a 19-year-old case

MILLER, Mo. — An arrest has been made in a 19-year-old cold case in Miller County, Missouri.

Back in July of 2001, the body of Jerry Jeffries was found in Brumley, Missouri. Jeffries had been shot to death.

Yesterday, investigators in Oklahoma arrested Tabatha Carter on outstanding warrants from another county.

Carter is now charged with accessory to first-degree murder, and accessory to armed criminal action in the death of Jerry Jeffries.

According to a probable cause statement, Carter told investigators she was in the parking lot when Jeffries was shot and did not help him.