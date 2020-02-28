Arrest made in 1991 killing of central Missouri teenager

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A central Missouri man is charged with first-degree murder in the 1991 shooting death of one of his classmates.

Cole County authorities said Thursday that William Christopher Niemet is suspected of shooting 14-year-old Greg Jones, who disappeared in April 1991 from his home near Lohman. His body was found in June of that year near a branch of the Moreau River near Russellville. Niemet was 15 at the time.

Cole County Prosecutor Locke Thompson said Niemet and Jones were classmates. Thompson and Sheriff John Wheeler would not say what prompted Niemet’s arrest, or discuss circumstances around Jones’ death.