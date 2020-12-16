POLK COUNTY, Mo.- A man charged with injuring a Greene County deputy was in court Wednesday morning.
Court documents say Seth Hay was in court for an initial arraignment. During the proceeding, the court continued the arraignment for December 23.
Hay is being held on a $250,000 bond.
Hay has been charged with the following after hitting a Greene County deputy last Friday.
- First-degree assault – serious physical injury or special victim
- Two counts of first-degree assault
- Second-degree kidnapping
- Resisting arrest