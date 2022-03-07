SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – In the $56.9 million funds of the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) awarded to Greene County, the commissioners have announced the first grant cycle will be given to the Community Impact Program (CIP).

These funds will be separate from future small business and nonprofit allocations. The CIP is

envisioned as lasting projects that will benefit the community for years to come and

at the same time provide multiple levels of benefit to those impacted by the COVID-19

pandemic.

Request for proposals for CIP projects is now available by clicking the orange ‘ARPA’ button on the

www.greenecountymo.gov homepage. The proposals are not formal applications, rather, will be

individually selected to present to the Commission.

Here is the list of requirements to submit:

These projects will generally involve capital expenditures and may often consist of a

multi-year effort.

multi-year effort. CIP projects may not occur without substantial financial support, collaboration efforts

and county participation and leadership.

and county participation and leadership. It is anticipated these projects may require a minimum threshold of $500,000 to

substantially implement.

substantially implement. These projects must strongly respond to pandemic impacts and improve the quality of life

and public well being of Greene County residents.

and public well being of Greene County residents. The proposal must address and include equity element that benefit underserved and

underrepresented sector our community.

underrepresented sector our community. Submissions should have a long-term impact for the overall community and would be

difficult to accomplish without this funding mechanism.

difficult to accomplish without this funding mechanism. Projects must have justification to be funded in a separate application process primarily

due to the multi-year nature of the projects and complexities of getting these types of

projects accomplished.

due to the multi-year nature of the projects and complexities of getting these types of projects accomplished. In many instances, these projects will need additional layers of funding.

The projects will require conditional funding levels and commitment.

CIP requests for proposals are due to the County by March 18 at 5:00 p.m. They should be

addressed to Dr. Lyle Q. Foster and emailed to ARPinfo@greenecountymo.gov.

If applicants wish to mail their proposals, please call the Greene County ARPA team at 417-799-1563 for

further instructions.



If applicants need help drafting their proposal or need technical assistance, there will be a virtual

meeting to respond to questions on March 9 at 2:00 p.m.

Organizations whose funding proposals don’t meet the listed recommendations will still have the

opportunity to apply for County ARPA funds. The applications for small businesses and

nonprofits are still under construction with an anticipated completion in the spring of 2022.