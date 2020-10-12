Around 67,000 pounds of food will be donated to Ozarks Food Harvest Tuesday

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- McDonald’s and Tyson Foods will be donating 67,000 pounds of food to Ozarks Food Harvest Tuesday.

According to a press release, the donation consists of chick and vegetables to help families facing hunger in southwest Missouri.

McDonald’s will be donating over 21,000 pounds of chicken, and 6,000 pounds of its southwest vegetable blend and Tyson will donate 40,000 pounds of chicken.

“This donation will help provide more than 55,000 meals to children, families, and seniors across Ozarks Food Harvest’s 28-county service area,” Ozarks Food Harvest stated.