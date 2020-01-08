Armed robbery in Duquesne; Man with knife makes demands, fled on foot

Officer Ritter emphasizes the importance of pedestrian checks on regular patrol and the role they play in a safe community

DUQUESNE, Mo. (KODE)— Tuesday evening around 8:40 PM Duquesne Officer Blake Ritter on regular patrol along Walnut Ridge noticed a suspicious person near storage units. He went to perform a pedestrian check on a white male.

“When I went to talk with the pedestrian, he took off running. At that time, we also learned there had just been an armed robbery. Myself, along with Joplin Police and K9 located the male bedded down in some brush to the east of the 900 blk of Walnut Ridge Ridge. We have reason to believe he is the suspect.” OFFICER BLAKE RITTER, DUQUESNE POLICE DEPARTMENT

The man was arrested on suspicion of armed robbery and transported to the Joplin City jail. Name is not released at this time.

Officer Ritter emphasizes the importance of pedestrian checks on regular patrol and the role they play in a safe community. However Tuesday it was also coincidence that came into play.

DUQUESNE ARMED ROBBERY

Discount Smokes and Liquor, 3702 East 7th, reported that an armed robbery occurred around 8:40 PM Tuesday evening. The clerk stated a white male, brandished a knife, demanded money and fled on foot to the east toward Terrace Green Apartments.

The clerk was not injured.

More information as it becomes available from the Duquesne Police Department.