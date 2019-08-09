Breaking News
Armed man at Walmart charged with making a terrorist threat

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– The Greene County Prosecutor’s Office released a statement on August 9, 2019, that said Dmitriy N. Andreychenko, 20, has been charged with second-degree making a terrorist threat.

The charges come after Andreychenko walked into the Walmart Neighborhood Market on W. Republic Road, armed what police have only specified as a “tactical rifle”.

“Missouri protects the right of people to open carry a firearm,” Greene County Prosecuting Attorney Dan Patterson said in the statement, “but that right does not allow an individual to act in a reckless and criminal manner endangering other citizens. As Justice Oliver Wendell Holmes famously explained, ‘the most stringent protection of free speech would not protect a man in falsely shouting fire in a theatre causing a panic.”

The statement continued, adding, “A person commits the crime of making a terrorist threat in the second degree when he recklessly disregards the risk of causing the evacuation of any portion of a building and knowingly communicates an express or implied threat to cause an incident or condition involving danger to life or knowingly causes a false belief or fear that an incident has occurred or that a condition exists involving danger to life.”

Andreychenko is being held at the Greene County jail on a $10,000 bond with a condition that he does not possess any firearm.

