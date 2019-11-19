Armed man arrested at suburban Kansas City preschool

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. (AP) – Authorities say an armed man was arrested at a Catholic early childhood center in suburban Kansas City after his behavior raised alarms.

KMBC-TV reports that the man entered the school at Our Lady of the Presentation in Lee’s Summit around 11 a.m. Monday. Police say the receptionist put the facility on lockdown because she noticed the man was “acting erratically.” Staff was able to get the man to exit the building and then locked the door behind him.

Police say an officer found a pistol on him as he was taken into custody. He is in custody awaiting charges.

Our Lady of the Presentation said in a note to parishioners that the “greatest priority is always the safety of the children.” The note added that “children were kept safe and separated from any harm.”

