Arkansas sheriff gets criminals who have stolen money to pay back victims

Ar. — You’ve probably heard the saying that crime doesn’t pay.

Well, for some victims it sure does thanks to an Arkansas sheriff who hit a milestone this year in restitution payouts.

In 2017, Joyce Newborn of Mountain Home, Arkansas had about $1500 worth of items stolen from her storage unit.

“I’m looking outside and somebody’s pulling in the driveway at like 12 p.m. at night almost,” Newborn said. “I thought who in the world is coming here. It was the owner of the storage room. He said, I just ran somebody off over there.”

The perp was caught. So, she figured the case was closed, but she was wrong.

“All of a sudden I got a check from John Montgomery and I thought.. what in the world is going on,” Newborn said.

Newborn is now receiving $95 a month in restitution thanks to Baxter County Sheriff John Montgomery.

“It’s just that I watch some of these people, who are struggling,” Montgomery said. “Whether it’s the poor guy that’s the worker who has his tools stolen and now his livelihood has been taken away..and now he has to go try and borrow the money to buy new tools.”

With permission from the powers that be, Montgomery tracks down perps who owe their victims and works out a payment plan with them.

This year, they hit a milestone, paying out a total of 3 million dollars to victims.

“It’s frustrating for me Oh, I just can’t afford that. Well, if you can afford beer and you can afford cigarettes..and you can afford drugs then you can at least afford to pay your payments so that these victims can be made whole,” Montgomery said.

Sheriff Montgomery says even though they’re proud of their 3 million dollar milestone in restitution, they still have work to do with about 4.5 million dollars left to collect.