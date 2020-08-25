Arkansas National Guard unmanned aircraft crashes near Lavaca during training mission

FORT CHAFFEE, Ark. – According to the Arkansas National Guard, an unmanned aircraft crashed near Lavaca.

The unmanned aerial vehicle, called an RQ-7 Shadow, crashed on a training mission over Fort Chaffee when control of the craft was lost.

Soldiers were remotely piloting the UAV.

An Army National Guard aviation investigation team has recovered the aircraft and is currently investigating the incident.

There are no injuries and there is no damage to property.

According to the Arkansas National Guard, the craft had no weaponry or have any toxic material aboard.

These aircraft cost $738,194.00.

