Arkansas medical marijuana industry thriving during pandemic

ARKANSAS– The medical marijuana industry saw a 900% increase from 2019.

Scott Hardin with the Arkansas Department of Finance says that the marijuana industry in 2020 shattered everyone’s expectations.

Hardin says the $180 million of marijuana sold in the state of Arkansas equates to 26,000 lbs., and he thinks covid-19 has a lot to do with the increase in sales.

One Fort Smith dispensary says it believes the stimulus payments have also had a direct effect on sales, adding the staff noticed a sharp day of sales when those payments were said to be going out.

It’s not just dispensaries that have seen an increase in sales. It’s been hemp-derived products across the board.

“We survived COVID very, very well,” Miss D’s CBD and Hemp Shop owner Dawn Harpell said. “People were very stressed out and we turn to our vices when we are stressed. We do CBD, and we saw a lot of people with anxiety during that time period.”

“Overall, Arkansans spent over $200 million since that first dispensary opened, but if you are just looking at 2020 alone we are looking at $180 million,” Hardin said.

All of this success is going a long way in supporting Arkansas’s economy in the middle of the pandemic.