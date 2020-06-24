Arkansas man gets five years in prison for stealing $9 million

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) – An Arkansas man who admitted stealing more than $9 million while working as an accountant for a Trumann-based business has been sentenced to five years in federal prison.

Edward M. Cooper pleaded guilty in January to bank fraud.

He admitted writing 138 unauthorized checks to himself on an account for Roach Manufacturing Corp., which makes conveying equipment. Cooper was sentenced Tuesday.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports Cooper admitted using the money to buy jewelry and furs for his wife and to build a $2 million cabin on the Spring River in Fulton County, on the border with Missouri.

Cooper apologized to the family that owns the business.