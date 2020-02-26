Arkansas judge temporarily blocks new dispensary licenses

Local News

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
marijuana_-1176473198797632953

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) – An Arkansas judge has blocked the state from issuing more licenses to sell medical marijuana.

That’s after a Pine Bluff dispensary says it was unfairly overlooked for another applicant. Pulaski County Circuit Judge Wendell Griffen on Tuesday granted a temporary restraining order as requested by Medicanna of Pine Bluff. Medicanna sued the state Medical Marijuana Commission after another dispensary was awarded a license to sell medical marijuana.

Griffen scheduled a March 3 hearing on whether to grant a preliminary injunction against the state.

Arkansas voters legalized medical marijuana in 2016, and the state’s first dispensaries opened last year.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Vietti Marketing Remarkable Women

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now