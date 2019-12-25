Arkansas home’s Christmas decorations are turning heads

GRAVETTE, Ar. — An elaborate holiday decoration is turning heads in Gravette, Arkansas.

Tad Beccard made his home a scene straight out of National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.

A mannequin depicts cousin Eddy next to the famous RV in the movie.

The Beccard’s home also features a Christmas tree through the roof and many Christmas inflatables.

Beccard’s inspiration for all the lights and decorations came from his special needs son.

He then decided to also cater to the adults and has been getting many reactions.

“They stop and look and laugh, and honk, and they’ll take pictures,” Beccard said. “We’ve had people take family photos with it. So, it’s been quite a catch for everyone here.”

The Beccards will keep the decorations up until mid-January.