Arkansas girl recognized for helping nursing home residents

HARRISON, Ar. — A young girl from Arkansas has been recognized for her acts of kindness.

Ruby Kate Chitsey, 11, was honored by the Arkansas Governor, Asa Hutchinson, in Harrison, Arkansas for creating a program called Three Wishes for Rubies Residents.

Through a GoFundMe campaign, Ruby fulfills the simple wishes of low income nursing home residents.

“It’s just an example of a young person in our society saying I want to be kind,” Gov. Hutchinson said. “I want to share and I want to help people.”

This all started when Ruby started visiting nursing homes with her mother, a geriatric nurse.

The young girl saw that many of the residents lived without little things they wanted.

Last summer, Ruby was chosen GoFundMe hero kid of the month for her efforts and news outlets across the country were telling her story.

“So, it was fun to come here today and present her with a certificate of recognition and a very small contribution and to encourage those young people in their acts of kindness,” Gov. Hutchinson said.

All of this attention is helping Ruby help more nursing home residents.

“I never thought it would get this far,” Ruby said.

Ruby says the best part is the reactions from the residents when they get the things they wanted.

Three Wishes for Ruby’s Residents has fulfilled more than 2,500 wishes to about 975,000 seniors living on stipends as low as $40 a month.

Ruby has raised funds and awareness for 1.5 million seniors.