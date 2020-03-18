Arkansas coronavirus cases rise to 30

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Natural State has risen to 30, according to the newest information from the Arkansas Department of Health on Wednesday.

That’s up by 8 since the last update from Governor Asa Hutchinson on Tuesday when he announced no new positive cases in the state.

According to the ADH website, most of the positive tests, 26, have come from the Arkansas Department of Health Labs, while 4 returned positive from commercial labs.

The department is monitoring 377 individuals with daily check-ins and guidance and lists 50 “persons under investigation.”

A total of 236 tests have returned with negative results, including 185 from ADH labs and 51 from the private sector.