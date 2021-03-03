Area fire departments remind drivers of water safety ahead of severe weather season

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Water rescue crews from the Springfield, Logan-Rogersville, and Battlefield fire departments remind residents of the dangers of severe weather and flooded roads.

“Flooding happens fast. Roadways that may just appear wet may actually be covered by deep or fast-moving water and can quickly result in an emergency situation,” said Springfield Fire Chief David Pennington.

During a press briefing Wednesday afternoon, the departments shared water safety tips during wet weather:

If severe weather or flooding is forecasted, do not plan to go near the water.

Have weather alerts activated on your electronic device.

If you must drive during a storm, have an alternate route planned and let someone know when you leave and plan to return.

Stay away from drains, ditches and streams.

Always know your river or stream or go with someone familiar with that waterway.

Turn around, don’t drown! It is never safe to drive or walk into floodwaters. As little as 6 inches of fast-moving flood water can knock an adult over. Most vehicles can be swept away by less than 2 feet of moving water. For your safety, find an alternate route.

The three departments, including the Highway Patrol water rescue team, serve Greene County and several areas in southwest Missouri.