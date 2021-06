BOIS D’ARC, Mo.- Several fire departments near Bois D’Arc assisted in battling a fire at a home Friday morning.

Initial calls about the fire at the home in the 12,000 block of West State Highway 266 came in around 7 a.m.

The Bois D’Arc Fire District says the fire appears to have started on the front porch spreading to the rest of the home. Fire crews say the home is a total loss.

The homeowner was able to escape the fire unharmed.