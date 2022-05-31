ROLLA, Mo. – A student from Rolla participated in the 94th Annual Scripps National Spelling Bee preliminaries.

This year, 234 spellers earned their spots as national competitors by advancing through regional bees, competing against students representing all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands and Department of Defense Schools in Europe. Spellers will also represent four countries outside the U.S.: the Bahamas, Canada, Germany and Ghana.

Spellers will compete in four segments of competition to determine who will take home the Scripps Cup: the Preliminaries, Quarterfinals, Semifinals and Finals. All rounds of competition will be broadcast on ION platforms.

The entire competition will take place until June 2 for the Finals.

The 2022 Spelling Bee is narrated and hosted by Star Trek and Reading Rainbow’s LeVar Burton.

