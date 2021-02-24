Archeologists check for historical sites along Grant Avenue Project path

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — People are digging holes along Grant Avenue collecting samples to ensure the Grant Avenue Parkway Project isn’t disturbing any historical sites.

A team of archeologists from St. Louis said they dug about 90 holes but didn’t find anything historical that would hold the project back.

Archeologist Joe Harl said it is important to research the land before a big project.

“Anytime there’s federal funding or federal permits involved in a project, it requires that a historical, a cultural review be done,” said Harl. “You don’t want to destroy things.”

The Grant Avenue Project will redesign the three-mile stretch of Grant Avenue from Downtown Springfield to Wonders of Wildlife on Sunshine.

The multi-year project is expected to break ground in late 2022 with completion in 2023 or 2024.