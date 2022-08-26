BAXTER COUNTY, Ar. — A 17-year-old girl from Henderson, Arkansas, is missing and could be traveling through southwest Missouri.

The Baxter County Sheriff’s Office is looking for help with finding a missing teenager named Joni Raingrace Templer. According to a BCSO press release, Templer was last seen around 11:30 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 21 at her residence in Henderson.

Before she went missing, she said she was going on a picnic with her boyfriend, Brandon Wheat. Templer and Wheat left in a red 2004 Chrysler Pacifica. The Pacifica was found at 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 21, abandoned.

Templer and Wheat may be traveling to Pulaski County or Columbia, Missouri with a tan Great Pyrenees dog. If anyone in the area has seen the two or has information about their whereabouts, they can contact Baxter County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Brian Williams at 870-425-700 or email at bwilliams@baxstercountysheriff.com.