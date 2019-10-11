Apple Butter Makin’ Days is back in Mount Vernon

MOUNT VERNON, Mo. — The 53rd annual Apple Butter Makin Days started today, Oct. 11, in Mount Vernon.

The three-day festival has free admission and is where you can sample and stir apple butter, watch the parade, and visit nearly 500 booths.

There will be a car show, wiener dog races, live entertainment, and fair food.

“You are gonna find something, yes you are. No matter what,” said Mike Tebow, Apple Butter Makin’ Days chairman. “Whatever your food tastes are, you’re gonna find something good to eat and whatever your craft tastes are, we have it right here.”

The event goes from Oct. 11 to 13.

