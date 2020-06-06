“Appalling and Unacceptable” Park Board reacts to vandalism at McDaniel Park

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy of the Springfield-Greene County Park Board website

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– The Springfield Greene County Park Board and Ozark Greenway respond to the vandalism that took place at McDaniel Park on Saturday, June 6, 2020.

Director of Parks Bob Belote says the vandalism was appalling and unacceptable.

“There is absolutely no place for hate or derision in our public parks or on our trails,” said Belote. “Our parks and trails bring people together. They offer hope. And they should be places where all of us feel safe. An important part of that safety is our own park patrons and neighbors keeping an eye out for each other like another helpful trail user did at McDaniel Park today. If you see a crime in a park or feel unsafe, please call 911.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Donate Today Food Drive

Donating Today

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now