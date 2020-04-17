Apartments have been empty since many students moved back home

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– COVID – 19 has put plenty of things on hold, but what about people who have planned a move months in advance?

Many apartment units have been sitting empty since students left for spring break.

Now that it’s time to sign a new lease for the summer or fall semester options are hard to find online, and students aren’t sure when they should come back.

Jevin Sizemore, a Missouri state student, says, “As soon as our lease is up on May 28th, it’s difficult because of course a lot of students are also in the same situation trying to find a place to live and a lot of places are filling up fast and we’re trying to stay in a place that we can afford.”

Sizemore says her apartment has been empty since going home for spring break leaving utilities on and essential items like textbooks behind.

She’s spent the past three weeks trying to find an apartment for next semester and isn’t sold on the thought of signing on a unit sight-unseen.

Leslie Dean, a leasing agent for student housing, says there are some options.

Many offices are providing virtual tours, dropping late fees, and helping find sub leasers.

She says properties are also struggling to find tenants not knowing if seated classes will be an option in the fall.

Dean says, “If we left everyone out of their lease or we tell everyone you don’t have to pay, then everyone working for those apartment complexes like the maintenance guys, the security teams, the leasing agents, the property managers, then we’re all also out of a job.”