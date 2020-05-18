Apartment shooting kills 2, critically injures another

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – Police in Kansas City are investigating a shooting inside an apartment building that killed two men and left a woman with life-threatening injuries.

Police say the shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. Monday, when officers were called to the building in far-south Kansas City. Arriving officers reported finding one man dead inside the apartment, and a woman wounded.

The woman was rushed by ambulance to a hospital with critical injuries. Police say someone drove a second man wounded in the shooting to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Witnesses told investigators that an argument preceded the shooting.

The names of the victims have not been released, and no arrests had been reported several hours after the shooting.