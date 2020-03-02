Anti-discrimination proposals stall in Missouri House

by: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Democrats in the Missouri House want to ban discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender identity, but their proposals have yet to be assigned to a committee for a hearing.

State law already bans discrimination based on race, color, religion, national origin, ancestry, sex and disability. Proposals to ban discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity have failed in the Missouri Legislature in the past. 

State Rep. Greg Razer sponsored the Missouri Nondiscrimination Act. He says he’s frustrated with the lack of progress. Opponents say they don’t favor discrimination, but that they believe businesses should be able to create their own policies.

