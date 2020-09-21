Anthony Park gets 55 foot flag pole in honor of the park’s namesake

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A new park in Springfield will have a new feature to honor the man it was named after.

Anthony Park, named in honor of Doctor Dallas Anthony Junior, now has a 55 foot flag pole. The park is built on Anthony’s birthplace and family homestead.

The flag pole is to commemorate Anthony for his service as an army medical officer in the Philippines and Korea from 1944 to 1946.

Realtor Jeff Frye said the team of developers thought the flag would be a nice way to remember the doctor.

“We thought the flag would be a nice way to memorialize him and his gift to our community,” said Frye.

Anthony Park is being developed on 178 acres on South National Avenue around two miles south of Republic Road.