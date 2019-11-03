Answer Man: What is Cafe Dhibs on West Commercial Street? When will it open?

Answer Man: What is Cafe Dhibs on Commercial? When does it open? (Photo: Steve Pokin/News-Leader

Cafe Dhibs, 918 W. Commercial St., will be a micro-cafe of 400-square feet that will feature food and drink items made with dates – the fruit of the date palm tree – and will open Saturday, Nov. 23.

I could stop right here and make this my shortest Answer Man column. A micro-column, if you will. But I’d feel like I was cheating.

Cafe Dhibs is owned by Colleen and Ryan Sundlie, a Springfield couple. They also own the Date Lady, the business next door to the cafe.

They opened the Date Lady in 2012 upon returning to the United States after living in the United Arab Emirates. In the Middle East, they ate a lot of dates and date syrup and loved it.

The name “Dhibs” actually means “molasses,” or in this case, date syrup.

For the original story shared by the Springfield News-Leader click here.