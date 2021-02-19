Another Springfield man arrested by FBI agents in connection to the Capitol riot

FILE – In this Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, rioters try to break through a police barrier at the Capitol in Washington. People charged in the attack on the U.S. Capitol left behind a trove of videos and messages that have helped federal authorities build cases. In nearly half of the more than 200 federal cases stemming from the attack, authorities have cited evidence that an insurrectionist appeared to have been inspired by conspiracy theories or extremist ideologies, according to an Associated Press review of court records. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- The FBI has arrested a Springfield man for taking part in the Capitol riots on January 6.

According to the FBI, Zachary John Wilson was arrested on federal charges of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building.

Wilson was arrested Friday morning.

