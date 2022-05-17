MARSHFIELD, Mo. — A KOLR10 and Ozarks Fox photojournalist spotted a white deer Tuesday evening in Marshfield.

The deer, or one similar to it, was spotted in Marshfield in April.

Albino deer are sometimes called “Ghost Deer,” and have white coats and hooves, as well as pink noses and eyes.

Their unique coloring is due to a rare genetic mutation that occurs in approximately 1 in every 30,000 deer, according to the Missouri Department of Conservation.

However, albinism is not the only genetic mutation that can cause a deer to be white. The Missouri Department of Conservation says many deer that appear to be all white have a genetic condition commonly known as leucism.

The condition is rare, affecting about 1% of all white-tailed deer, according to the Nature Conservancy.