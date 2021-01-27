Another local business closing its doors for good: Amycakes Bakery

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Amycakes has announced they will close at the end of February.
According to a Facebook post, the bakery will close on February 20 after 11 and a half years.
You can still order a limited amount of sweets online for pickup.
