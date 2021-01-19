Another inmate dies from COVID-19 related issues in Medical Center for Federal Prisoners in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Springfield Medical Center for Federal Prisoners has reported an inmate has died due to COVID-19. Andre Vasquez, 76, died at a local hospital.

Timeline

Tuesday, October 6, 2020: Vasquez tested positive for COVID-19

Wednesday, January 6, 2021: Vasquez was evaluated for hypotension and a decreased level of consciousness and transported to a local hospital for further treatment

Thursday, January 14, 2021: Vasquez died at a local hospital

Vasquez had long-term pre-existing medical conditions.

He was sentenced to 41 years in Utah for Armed Bank and Credit Union Robbery, Brandishing a Firearm During and in Relation to a Crime of Violence, Bank Robbery, and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.