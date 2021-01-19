Another inmate dies from COVID-19 related issues in Medical Center for Federal Prisoners in Springfield

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Springfield Medical Center for Federal Prisoners has reported an inmate has died due to COVID-19. Andre Vasquez, 76, died at a local hospital.

Timeline

  • Tuesday, October 6, 2020: Vasquez tested positive for COVID-19
  • Wednesday, January 6, 2021: Vasquez was evaluated for hypotension and a decreased level of consciousness and transported to a local hospital for further treatment
  • Thursday, January 14, 2021: Vasquez died at a local hospital

Vasquez had long-term pre-existing medical conditions.

He was sentenced to 41 years in Utah for Armed Bank and Credit Union Robbery, Brandishing a Firearm During and in Relation to a Crime of Violence, Bank Robbery, and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

World News

More World News
Viewer Panel Sign Up

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now