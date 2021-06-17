Annual report released by the Branson Fire Department

BRANSON, Mo. — The Branson Fire Department released its annual report with community members.

Branson Fire Chief Ted Martin said the report explains how the department prepares for emergencies and what systems they use to alert visitors and residents of potential severe weather.

The department, according to Martin, works hard in preventative measures so fires aren’t even a concern in the community.

“Our firefighters like many across the country would like to use their big red firetrucks and the fire hoses and nozzles, but really the firefighters have become risk reduction specialists,” said Martin. “How do we help our home owners, our kids, our schools, our businesses identify and reduce risks in a given community.”

Martin said keeping the city safe makes things look nices, making it more appealing to visitors and residents.