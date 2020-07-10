Annual Ozark Mountain Run Truck Show returns to Branson this weekend

BRANSON, MO- The annual Ozark Mountain Run Truck Show is returning to Branson this weekend. The event has been held in the Ozarks for over the last thirty years.

Guests can attend the event for free to see vintage trucks in the lot between 12 Oaks Inn and the Spinning Wheel Inn. Starting at 9am this Saturday, you can buy from local vendors and enjoy some family-friendly events. You can also register your own vintage truck for display. Prizes will be given out at 4pm. The event will have live music from DJ Wildman throughout the day.

Jim Wagner is one of the event organizers. He says at this point, the event feels more like a “family reunion.”