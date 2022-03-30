SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– The Ozark chapter of the Missouri Society of Professional Engineers is once again hosting their annual model bridge contest.

This is their first event since the covid-19 pandemic began.

The event this year was held at the MSU Hammons Student Center. Co-chair Stacy Bergmann said they love working with local students.

“We love the opportunity to be able to work with our local high schools, home schoolers, everybody in the community to give those high schoolers a chance to just have this opportunity to do something like this,” Bergmann said. “Where they get to practice hand skills, thinking skills, and consider being an engineer someday.”

Over 400 local high schools and middle schools were participants in the contest this year.