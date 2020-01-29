Annual homeless count happening in downtown Springfield Thursday

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– The annual homeless count is going on in downtown Springfield on Thursday (1/30/2020).

Those living without shelter are asked to stop by the Shrine Mosque on East Saint Louis from 8 a.m. until 1:30.

There at the Shrine Mosque, folks can get a hot meal, as well as help with health services, housing and any key items they might need.

A separate count will be going on for those ages 13 to 24 from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. Thursday. It’s all being put on by the community partnership of the Ozarks and the council of churches.

Typically about 500 homeless individuals came out to these count in past years, with about 200 reporting they have no form of shelter at all.

Here is a list of recommended donations:

Socks

Gloves

Wet wipes

Airborne, vitamin C drops

Chewable multivitamins

Backpacks

Blankets

Bandages

Toothbrushes

Toothpaste

Reusable water bottles

Lip balm

Nail clippers

Single-serve protein-rich foods like jerky or tuna

Soft cereal bars

Combs and brushes

Tampons and pads

Small tarps

New tents

Headlamps

Flashlights

Hand warmers

Can openers

First aid kits

Camping utensils

For more information about the Ozarks Alliance to End Homelessness, visit www.cpozarks.org/endhomelessness.