Annual homeless count happening in downtown Springfield Thursday

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– The annual homeless count is going on in downtown Springfield on Thursday (1/30/2020).
Those living without shelter are asked to stop by the Shrine Mosque on East Saint Louis from 8 a.m. until 1:30.
There at the Shrine Mosque, folks can get a hot meal, as well as help with health services, housing and any key items they might need.
A separate count will be going on for those ages 13 to 24 from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. Thursday. It’s all being put on by the community partnership of the Ozarks and the council of churches.
Typically about 500 homeless individuals came out to these count in past years, with about 200 reporting they have no form of shelter at all.
Here is a list of recommended donations:
- Socks
- Gloves
- Wet wipes
- Airborne, vitamin C drops
- Chewable multivitamins
- Backpacks
- Blankets
- Bandages
- Toothbrushes
- Toothpaste
- Reusable water bottles
- Lip balm
- Nail clippers
- Single-serve protein-rich foods like jerky or tuna
- Soft cereal bars
- Combs and brushes
- Tampons and pads
- Small tarps
- New tents
- Headlamps
- Flashlights
- Hand warmers
- Can openers
- First aid kits
- Camping utensils
For more information about the Ozarks Alliance to End Homelessness, visit www.cpozarks.org/endhomelessness.