SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Greater Springfield Easter Sunrise Celebration is scheduled for Easter Sunday, April 17, at Hammons Field.

Gates will open at 5:45 a.m. and a service will be at 6:20 a.m.

Volunteers from area churches and the staff at Hammons Field welcome all who wish to participate in this interdenominational community event.

For more information, you can go to the official Facebook event.